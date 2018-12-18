Baylor Blows it Against Stephen F. Austin 59-58

Another pathetic shooting night doomed Baylor (6-4), as they fell to Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 58-57. The Bears will take on Oregon at 6:00 on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

Stephen F. Austin hit a three with 38 seconds left to make it 58-57. Makai Mason then missed a runner, and Stephen F. Austin raced down the court and made a layup as time expired. Another rough loss for Baylor at home.

The story is pretty simple: Baylor can’t shoot. The Bears went 4-of-24 from three. They went 12-of-21 from the line. It’s hard to beat anyone competent with those numbers. And the Bears now have four losses: Texas Southern, Wichita State, Ole Miss and Stephen F. Austin. Those aren’t powerhouses, and the Bears haven’t been this year either.

Tristan Clark was awesome. He had 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting. But Baylor’s shooting woes cause the opponent to pack the paint. There are only so many shots he can take.

Mark Vital’s rebounding makes him a necessary rotation piece. His free throw shooting is catastrophic, and his 1-of-5 performance from the line proved fatal. But he nabbed 12 rebounds. With how poorly Baylor shoots, they need as many chances as possible to make shots.

The Bears led 33-25 at halftime. But they turned it over too much, portending the 18 turnovers they’d end with. Baylor finished the game scoring .817 points per possession. That mark is worse than the nation’s worst offense averages.

Baylor played well most of the night on defense. Stephen F. Austin made some tough shots, but that’s what happens in major college basketball. Eventually teams make some shots. There was a defensive possession or two that Baylor would like back. But if they hit one more three or hit two more free throws, they win this game.

Baylor’s been so bad from the field and the free throw line. If that doesn’t improve, the team will end up just being bad.