Baylor Football Recruiting Updates 12/15

Baylor has 18 commitments in the 2019 class.

Here are a few names to keep an eye on as possible additions to the current 18:

*Peyton Powell- A 4-star athlete on 247 and ranked top 300 nationally. He recently decommited from Texas and looks primed to pick Baylor after an official visit on December 7th.

*Blake Bedier- A 6-foot-6 tackle and junior college player. Baylor, Missouri, Utah, Arizona and Indiana all have offers for him. He plays junior college ball in Utah, but I don’t know if that is a pull or a push for him.

*Kennedy Lewis- He’s a 3-star wide receiver from Melissa, Texas. The most recent trend in crystal balls on 247 has been for him landing in Waco. Texas remains a major player too.

*Isaiah Hookfin- A 6-foot-5 tackle and 4-star prospect form Sugar Land, Texas. The Longhorns appear to be the favorite, but Baylor certainly has a shot.

*Dru Mathis- Baylor could really use some linebackers, and Mathis is a 3-star top 600 national prospect. The Bears hold over 50% of the crystal balls for him, but Nebraska is after him. Several West Coast schools want him too.

*Damarius Good- Matt Rhule’s pipeline into Florida continues. Good is a 3-star prospect. UCF and Miami remain strong competitors.

*Langston Anderson- The No. 217 ranked prospect on 247 and a top wide receiver in the class. Baylor and Oklahoma State are the favorites to land him.

Recruiting is also a wild enterprise. Maybe someone—I’m not saying this will happen—will decommit. And Baylor could flip a current commitment or two as well. The Bears are also in on a few other guys.

The early signing day is December 19, 2018. We should have plenty of updates by then.

Sic ‘Em!