Daily Bears Report 6/3/2017 - Bears B’ Ballin’

Lady Bears Basketball

Wallace Selected to Represent Australia - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor women’s basketball senior guard Kristy Wallace has been chosen to represent Australia in international competition this summer.

Baylor WBB Welcomes Matt Shadeed - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Eighteenth-year head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey announced the addition of Matt Shadeed to her staff on June 1, 2017. Shadeed joins the Lady Bears as Director of Athletic Performance and will oversee strength and conditioning, nutrition and physical preparation for the program.

Let's give these high school grads a warm Waco welcome! So excited to have #FutureBU17 on campus. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HyoLeA4bCH — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) May 29, 2017

Lady Bears Softball

Lady Bears set to face Oregon in elimination game | Baylor Softball | wacotrib.com, OKLAHOMA CITY — After losing its Super Regional opener to No. 2 Arizona, Baylor stunned everybody by winning the last two games to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Ducks ready to take long road | Sports | Eugene, Oregon, OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s not the situation Oregon wanted for itself. After a 52-win season and No. 3 ranking, the Ducks seemed poised to join the elite softball teams in the nation.

No. 15 Baylor Softball Stumbles in Opening Game of WCWS - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen, No. 15-seeded Baylor softball (48-14) dropped the opening game of play in the Women’s College World Series to No. 10 Oklahoma, falling 6-3 on Thursday evening at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahom...

Washington beats Pac-12 rival Oregon | Baylor Softball | wacotrib.com, OKLAHOMA CITY – Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo showed why she’s one of the most feared pitchers in the country.

Tennis

Four Represent Baylor WT in Final ITA Rankings - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Two singles players and two doubles pairs on the Baylor women’s tennis team were included in the final Oracle/ITA Collegiate Rankings for the 2016-17 season.

Men’s Tennis Well Represented In Final ITA Rankings - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor men's tennis had four singles players and two doubles duos in the final Oracle/ITA Collegiate Rankings for the 2016-17 season, which were announced Wednesday.

Man Bears Baseball

Bears sloppy in 8-5 loss to Texas A&M | Baylor Baseball | wacotrib.com

HOUSTON – Texas A&M put some voo-doo to Baylor’s sense of déjà vu.

Bears Fall to Aggies in NCAA Opener https://t.co/l8t4SKxuN4 pic.twitter.com/PzbAJw9GMS — OurDailyBears (@OurDailyBears) June 2, 2017

No. 2 Baseball Falls 8-5 to No. 3 Texas A&M - Baylor Official Athletic Site

No. 2 seed Baylor baseball fell 8-5 to No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the opener of the Houston Regional at Schroeder Park. The Bears (34-22) were unable to hang on to a 4-2 lead as the Aggies (37-21) scored five costly runs in the sixth.

Salami and Shake!



Baylor's Aaron Dodson celebrates his GRAND SLAM in style! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/8RECIermR1 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 2, 2017

Baylor is Third Stop for Parsons in Last Three Years - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Two years removed from wondering whether he would have a place to play the next season, Baylor junior right-hander Montana Parsons could be a few weeks away from a pro baseball career.

Man Bears Golf

Men's Golf Season Ends in NCAA Quarterfinals vs. OU - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Leading at all five spots on the back nine of Tuesday morning's quarterfinal against Oklahoma, the Baylor men's golf team was so close to the NCAA Championship semifinals that the Bears could almost reach out and touch it.

Dossey Named to GCAA All-Freshmen Team - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor men’s golf freshman Cooper Dossey is one of five players on the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Freshmen Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Man Bears Football

TV & Kickoff Times Announced For Three Football Games - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Television details and times for three 2017 Baylor football games were announced by the Big 12 Conference office and its television partners Wednesday.

BREAKING: Baylor lands 2018 TE Ben Sims of San Antonio Clark https://t.co/qUuzrZMSv8 — SicEm365 (@SicEm365) June 2, 2017

Big XII and Baylor

New Baylor President Starts Job At Big 12 Meetings « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth, New Baylor president Linda Livingstone spent her first day on the job Thursday at the Big 12 spring meetings. On Friday, league directors will get an update on how the university is progressing with reforming its Title IX process.

Big 12 strong financially as teams split $348M in revenue | Baylor | wacotrib.com, IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference reported another year of record revenue Friday, with school officials saying it was proof of financial strength.