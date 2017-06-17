Daily Bears Report 6-17-2017 - Players to Watch

Basketball (It’s All Motley)

NBA Draft: Johnathan Motley latest unheralded recruit transformed by Baylor - CBSSports.com, Baylor's Motley wasn't a top-100 recruit, but is now a likely first-round draft pick. Here's an NBA Draft trivia question that will stump you:

Q. Which college basketball program over the past seven years has had the most players drafted who weren't considered top-100 recruits when they entered college? A. Scott Drew's Baylor Bears, with four: Ekpe Udoh, Pierre Jackson, Quincy Acy and Taurean Prince. No other college program during that seven-year stint has more than three. And on June 22 Johnathan Motley, a long and versatile junior big man who has added a ridiculous 45 pounds of muscle since he first enrolled at Baylor three years ago, ought to be Baylor's fifth.

Motley played with Aaron and Andrew Harrison with the Houston Defenders AAU team. Unlike the vast majority of players that will hear their name on the night of the NBA Draft June 22, he redshirted as a freshman and was initially cast a hustling role player, rather than the star face of the program he would become. [...] on draft night, he will be in New York, willing to bide his time while others are selected, confident that when the time is right, things will work for him again. Motley steadily added strength, reaching 240 lean pounds with muscle now considered among his best qualities. Fully recovered from a torn knee cartilage, he has demonstrated not just impressive athleticism, but improved shooting range that he believes will make him the sort of range-shooting four he had never been at Baylor - or had been asked to be - but that NBA teams now seek. Always an energetic rebounder, he was markedly more prolific, averaging 12.9 rebounds per 40 minutes, last season. Motley's scoring steadily improved, from 7.3 points per game as a redshirt freshman to 11.1 points in 2015-16 to 17.3 this season.

Football

Tradition of College World Series

There’s a New Sheriff in Town

Kendal Briles to Call All the Plays

