Daily Bears Report 6/11/2017 - Thank you Bears for 2016/2017

From Our Daily Bears to All of Baylor’s Athletes, Coaches, Trainers, Staff, and Fans:
Congratulations on an excellent 2016/2017 athletic season.
@OhioBaylorFan pic.twitter.com/Y0AOwuhlKN— Kendall (@kkaut) June 11, 2017
Today’s Events
Doldrums vs. Everyone, All Day
dol·drums, ˈdōldrəmz,ˈdäldrəmz/; noun, a state or period of inactivity, stagnation, or depression. "there are no Baylor sports today, there will be none tomorrow or the day after or the next . . .”; synonyms: depression, melancholy, gloom, gloominess, downheartedness, dejection, despondency, low spirits, despair, inertia, apathy, listlessness, blahs, blue funk, blues.
1️⃣2️⃣ Weeks— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) June 10, 2017
8️⃣4️⃣ Days
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/BuLixyNaWJ
WE WANT FOOTBALL— College Sports Now (@CSNowTweets) June 10, 2017
Getting better each week. #Work #SicEm pic.twitter.com/iGcKX1Vkg0— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) June 10, 2017
Track & Field
Track & Field closed out Baylor’s 2016/2017 athletic season yesterday with an NCAA Outdoor Championship Tournament appearance which saw 21 Baylor athletes compete in 17 events. The Baylor women’s team placed 38th while the men’s team placed 74th. Full tournament results can be found at NCAA dot com.
RECAP from the final day at the #NCAATF Championships. #SicEm https://t.co/8dCaqVDmVP pic.twitter.com/aulaOPkUl0— BaylorTrack (@BaylorTrack) June 11, 2017
RECAP from the third day at the #NCAATF Championships. #SicEm https://t.co/bOowpnHwpG pic.twitter.com/kNB0Ow9fh6— BaylorTrack (@BaylorTrack) June 10, 2017
Soccer
Win, lose or draw, always praising and giving thanks to Him. #FAITHfamilyfutbol #SicEm pic.twitter.com/vDQVp8Favq— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) June 10, 2017
Big XII
New Big 12 chairman Gordon Gee outlines plan of attack:
“The opportunities for the Big 12 are substantial,” he said. “We went through the process last year of expansion and decided against it. We felt standing pat and really committing was in our best interest. We did commit to a football championship at AT&T Stadium [in Arlington, Texas], which will start this year. And we’ll revisit things every few years. But our goal is to secure our place as one of the premier Power 5 conferences.
“Well, the TV networks weren’t happy about us [possibly] expanding because we had that clause that would have increased our revenues,” he said. “But that wasn’t the sole motivating factor. In the end we really made the determination that, given the landscape, given the options we had, given the things we’re looking at, the teams we had just blended well together.
“Also, I’ll say this very honestly. I really feel very good about the chemistry of our presidents. We have new presidents, but the chemistry is very good — and that makes a big difference as one who has been going through the conference wars for a long time.”
Famous OBF Quote: “I like this guy.”
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/OGHNHBVqsc— Joe Gastler (@josephgastler) June 10, 2017
