Daily Bears Report 6/10/2017 - Football vs. Oklahoma

The three visiting schools will travel to Waco for a four-team tournament with No. 1 seed Baylor facing No. 4 seed UNLV and the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles playing No. 3 seed Purdue on Saturday, Jan. 27. The winners will come back the following day on Sunday, Jan. 28 to play for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Baylor is one of 15 men's host sites around the country for the Kick-Off Weekend.

The three teams chose to come to Waco as part of a draft selection process that was completed on Thursday. The higher ranked teams picked locations first.

The national indoor team championship will then be held Feb. 16-19, 2018, in Seattle, Wash. As a team, the Bears completed the season ranked No. 9, after going 23-8 and reaching the round of 16 at the NCAA Championships.