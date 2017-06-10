Daily Bears Report 6/10/2017 - Football vs. Oklahoma

Today’s Events
- Track & Field, vs NCAA Outdoor Championships, All Day
Tennis
- Shankle Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Distinction - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Division I Women’s At-Large Third Team, the organization announced Thursday morning.
- The Baylor men's tennis team will host Florida State, Purdue and UNLV on Jan. 27-28, 2018, at the Hurd Tennis Center for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Thursday. From Baylor Bears dot com.
The three visiting schools will travel to Waco for a four-team tournament with No. 1 seed Baylor facing No. 4 seed UNLV and the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles playing No. 3 seed Purdue on Saturday, Jan. 27. The winners will come back the following day on Sunday, Jan. 28 to play for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Baylor is one of 15 men's host sites around the country for the Kick-Off Weekend.
The three teams chose to come to Waco as part of a draft selection process that was completed on Thursday. The higher ranked teams picked locations first.
The national indoor team championship will then be held Feb. 16-19, 2018, in Seattle, Wash. As a team, the Bears completed the season ranked No. 9, after going 23-8 and reaching the round of 16 at the NCAA Championships.
Track & Field
- London Stars On First Day of NCAA Outdoor Championships - Baylor Official Athletic Site, On the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Baylor track and field sophomore Wil London advanced out of 400-meter semifinal action at Hayward Field Wednesday.
- Rhodes Earns Pole Vault Bronze At NCAA Outdoor Championships - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor track and field senior Annie Rhodes placed third in the pole vault competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday at Hayward Field.
RECAP from the second day at the #NCAATF Championships. #SicEm https://t.co/BYeMpU1giX pic.twitter.com/auXNLwEhdc— BaylorTrack (@BaylorTrack) June 9, 2017
- Baylor's London places 8th in NCAA 400 final | Baylor Track And Field | wacotrib.com, EUGENE, Ore. – It wasn’t the last lap that Wil London wanted for his sophomore season at Baylor.
- London Produces All-America Honors At NCAA Championships - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Baylor track and field sophomore Wil London finished eighth in the 400-meter final with a time of 45.72 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Friday at Hayward Field.
Congrats to a...— BaylorTrack (@BaylorTrack) June 9, 2017
3️⃣-Time All-American
3️⃣-Time Big 12 Champion
2️⃣-Time School Record Holder#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CnxcUDf1QU
Basketball
Working out for the #LakeShow today, @BaylorMBB forward Johnathan Motley pic.twitter.com/T5iFTR2gPV— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 9, 2017
Soccer
BaylorFutbol: Incoming freshman Zi Browne embraces Romans 12:12. #FAITHfamilyfutbol #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5PlHiIVg9K— Coach Jobson (@CoachJobson) June 9, 2017
Football
- Rivals.com - 4-Star Baylor DE commit Joshua Landry says Longhorns still in mix, Newly-minted four-star defensive end Joshua Landry is one of Baylor’s top commitments in this class, but that doesn’t mean that there might not still be one program that could possibly pluck him from the Bears.
"I just felt at home. It was a no-brainer for me." - Gavin Holmes #YBU #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Wq6OLrhLUf— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) June 9, 2017
- Baylor vs. Oklahoma, Baylor247Sports, The Sooners and new head coach Lincoln Riley visit Baylor for their Big 12 opener on Sept. 23. And the advantage goes to...
- Lincoln Riley to Take Sooner Reins - Our Daily Bears, With Bob Stoops sudden retirement, Oklahoma's Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley will be taking the reins of the Sooner football program. Baylor HC Matt Rhule says he's sure Lincoln Riley will...
- Stoops wanted to leave program in great shape | News OK, NORMAN — Bob Stoops proclaimed himself a spiritual person Wednesday. He also made a joke about his good looks. And turned all high-school graduationy by saying, “Wow, where did 18 years go?” And channeled Gary Cooper by saying, “I feel like I've been absolutely the luckiest, most fortunate guy in the world.”
Funny how a guy loosens up when he's no longer on the clock.
Stoops retired — the University of Oklahoma's word — Wednesday after 18 1/2 seasons of a third golden age of Sooner football. And he talked abstractly about why. Even chose Proverbs over The Byrds as his source.
“The Bible says, ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven,'” Stoops said.
- Los Angeles Chargers Sign Former Baylor CB Ryan Reid - TexasHSFootball, The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves some more depth on defense when they signed former Baylor Bear Ryan Reid.
Athletics
- 3 Receive Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards - Baylor Official Athletic Site, Three Baylor University student-athletes were honored with 2017 Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon. Redshirt sophomore Richard Cunningham (baseball), junior Matthew Perrine (men's golf) and senior Blair Shankle were selected by league head coaches for their respective sports.
- Baylor sees 95% of all its 2016/2017 sports programs reach postseason play. - Our Daily Bears, Despite a year of media turmoil, Bears and Lady Bears shine as Baylor has 18 of their 19 sports programs reach postseason play.
Baylor Night at the Ballpark
Next Friday is @Baylor Night at the ballpark!#SicEm : https://t.co/wnLQTztf01 pic.twitter.com/vuhPnudqR3— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 8, 2017
Loading comments...