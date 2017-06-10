 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daily Bears Report 6/10/2017 - Football vs. Oklahoma

New, 1 comment

Rhodes earns Bronze at Eugene. Bears vs. Sooners in 2017.

By Ohio Baylor Fan
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s Events

Tennis

The three visiting schools will travel to Waco for a four-team tournament with No. 1 seed Baylor facing No. 4 seed UNLV and the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles playing No. 3 seed Purdue on Saturday, Jan. 27. The winners will come back the following day on Sunday, Jan. 28 to play for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Baylor is one of 15 men's host sites around the country for the Kick-Off Weekend.

The three teams chose to come to Waco as part of a draft selection process that was completed on Thursday. The higher ranked teams picked locations first.

The national indoor team championship will then be held Feb. 16-19, 2018, in Seattle, Wash. As a team, the Bears completed the season ranked No. 9, after going 23-8 and reaching the round of 16 at the NCAA Championships.

Track & Field

Basketball

Soccer

Football

  • Baylor vs. Oklahoma, Baylor247Sports, The Sooners and new head coach Lincoln Riley visit Baylor for their Big 12 opener on Sept. 23. And the advantage goes to...
  • Lincoln Riley to Take Sooner Reins - Our Daily Bears, With Bob Stoops sudden retirement, Oklahoma's Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley will be taking the reins of the Sooner football program. Baylor HC Matt Rhule says he's sure Lincoln Riley will...
  • Stoops wanted to leave program in great shape | News OK, NORMAN — Bob Stoops proclaimed himself a spiritual person Wednesday. He also made a joke about his good looks. And turned all high-school graduationy by saying, “Wow, where did 18 years go?” And channeled Gary Cooper by saying, “I feel like I've been absolutely the luckiest, most fortunate guy in the world.”

Funny how a guy loosens up when he's no longer on the clock.

Stoops retired — the University of Oklahoma's word — Wednesday after 18 1/2 seasons of a third golden age of Sooner football. And he talked abstractly about why. Even chose Proverbs over The Byrds as his source.

“The Bible says, ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven,'” Stoops said.

Athletics

Baylor Night at the Ballpark

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...