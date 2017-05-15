Daily Bears Reports 5/15- Recruiting and Winning

Baylor made the top 12 for Harold Joiner, a 4-star running back:

LSU appears to be the favorite, according to 247’s crystal ball predictions.

Baylor baseball swept Oklahoma State. From Baylorbears.com:

Baylor baseball battled hard for an 8-7 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Stadium. The Bears (32-17, 11-10) bounced back from two deficits and scored three runs in the eighth to complete a series sweep of the Cowboys (24-24, 6-14).

Baylor football had this awesome tweet:

Baylor Athletics has a nice recap of Annie Rhodes Big 12 Championship:

CHAMPIONS: Maxwell Willis, Wil London, Chris Platt and George Caddick win #Big12TF 4x400-meter relay in 3:04.60. — BaylorTrack (@BaylorTrack) May 15, 2017

Baylor Men’s Tennis will play Texas in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Jerry Hill had this:

The win advanced Baylor (23-7) to the Round of 16 for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons and the 17th-time overall in program history. The victory also gave the Bears their 11th shutout of the year and ended Cornell's season at 22-4.

Sic ‘Em!