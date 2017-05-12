Daily Bears Reports 5/12- Football and Basketball

Football:

Kyle Fuller signed with the Houston Texans:

Texans have agreed to terms with seventh-round Baylor center Kyle Fuller, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2017

Scout’s Greg Powers caught up with Baylor commit Christian Morgan:

"The Baylor spring game was my second time being down there and seeing how everything was," Morgan explained. "The junior day really opened my eyes to what they have to offer, so I went to the spring game and just fell in love and I knew that I wanted to go there, but I gave myself a couple of weeks to think about it.

Cody Daniel of Texas High School Football has a good look at big-time recruit Anthony Cook:

Going to Texas, or even Baylor, would mean going against the grain of the recent trends as elite recruits have partaken in a mass exodus and headed to powerhouses elsewhere. With just Texas and Baylor being the only in-state schools named in Cook’s top 10, the numbers aren’t in the home-state’s favor. So what can Tom Herman or Matt Rhule do to keep Cook at home? Well, prove their respective schools are the best fit. “I don’t think it’s anything specific that they could do to keep me at home,” Cook said. “I’m just going to evaluate my options and if I feel like that’s the best school and God leads me to that, then that’s what it will be.”

If you missed it, Michael Nichols had an excellent look at Matt Rhule’s recruiting philosophy:

If Briles was a technical school, Rhule is a liberal arts college. Technical schools are excellent at instructing students in and developing them for a single trade or field. Liberal arts colleges are designed to instill skills and characteristics in students that will translate across disciplines. Briles’ players were experts in their scheme, but questions always surrounded them when draft time came around about their ability to “adapt” to the pro game. If Rhule executes what I imagine his vision to be, his players will be “fundamentally sound,” equipped to take on any new scheme or assignment given to them.

Basketball:

Makai Mason is heading to Baylor. He’ll finish out his eligibility at Yale, then he’ll head to Baylor for the 2018-2019 season.

Makai Mason gotta be the first dude to transfer to the school he dropped 30+ on in the NCAA tournament — FANK. (@dfank_BU) May 12, 2017

Ashley Hodge of SicEm365 had the first reports of the news:

To avoid distractions during the season, Mason opted to make a decision on where he would play his senior year prior to the summer. There were plenty of high major courters for Mason as you might expect. Some of those courters were rumored to include Notre Dame, Kansas, Duke and Baylor.

I’ll have a breakdown of Mason’s role on the 2018-2019 team this weekend. Josh DeMoss and I will also try to Facebook Live about this later tonight.

Sic ‘Em!